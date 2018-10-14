Poll: Nearly half of Israelis in favor of early elections

Survey shows Israeli public more Israelis support early elections than oppose, nearly half believe PM Netanyahu shouldn't 'boycott' media.

A new survey published on Israel's "Meet the Israeli Press" program shows that 42% of Israelis are in favor of holding early elections, while 38% oppose the move.

The current Knesset, elected in March 2015, must by law be replaced with new elections by November 5th, 2019.

The survey was conducted by Midgam and iPanel, and included the public's opinion on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's "boycott" of Israeli media.

According to the survey, a third of Israelis believe Netanyahu is right to "boycott" the press, while 49% believe he is making a mistake.

When asked who they believe is most fit to be prime minister, 13% of Israelis say former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz is the best candidate, while 10% support Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid, 7% support MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union), 6% support former Defense Minister Ehud Barak, and 3% support Labor leader Avi Gabbay.

In August, a report claimed that Netanyahu is in favor of holding elections in February or March 2019.