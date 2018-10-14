Individual suspected of hanging anti-Semitic fliers not arrested

Three colleges in an upstate New York town have banned the individual who is suspected of hanging fliers that blame Jews for sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on their campuses.

On Sunday and Monday, fliers with anti-Semitic messages appeared on the campuses of Vassar, Marist and Dutchess Community colleges in Poughkeepsie. A male suspect was discovered putting up the fliers on Marist on Monday and identified by the police, according to a Vassar statement.

The individual was not arrested because “the wording of the fliers did not rise to level of hate crime,” Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Kevin Farber told JTA.

College officials said the person has been banned from the three campuses.

The fliers also appeared on two campuses at the University of California, Berkeley and Davis, and two organizations in Iowa.

“Every time some Anti-White, Anti-American, Anti-freedom event takes place, you look at it, and it’s Jews behind it,” the fliers read.

They show an image of Kavanaugh surrounded by caricatures of Jewish members of the US Senate with Stars of David drawn on their foreheads, as well as the Jewish billionaire George Soros, who has been accused of funding opposition to Kavanaugh. The fliers say they are “Brought to you by your local Stormer book club.”

Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley praised the collaboration among the three Poughkeepsie colleges in identifying the suspect.

“Through the cooperation of the different campuses, we were able to collectively reject the attempts of this outside group to perpetuate its message of intolerance,” she said in a statement.