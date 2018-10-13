IDF kills Gaza terrorists who infiltrated Israel

Terrorists detonate bomb on the Israel-Gaza border fence, attacked an IDF position inside Israel.

Terrorists on Friday evening detonated a bomb on the Israel-Gaza border fence and attacked an IDF position inside Israel.

All of the terrorists were killed by IDF troops. There were no injuries among the Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile on Friday, the weekly Hamas-sponsored “March of the Return” riots along the Gaza-Israel border continued, as approximately 14,000 rioters and demonstrators gathered along the border.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza claimed that six Palestinian Arabs were killed in the clashes along the border.

It said the six men, ranging from 17 to 29 in age, had been killed as thousands of protesters approached the heavily-guarded Israeli border.

Four were killed along the frontier east of Al-Bureij in the center of the coastal territory, while another died east of Gaza City and one near Rafah in southern Gaza, a ministry spokesman told AFP.

The so-called “March of the Return” border riots have been ongoing every Friday since March 30.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar recently made clear that the border riots along the Gaza border will continue until they achieve their goals.

“The Marches of Return will not end, no matter how much pressure they put on us,” al-Zahar stressed.

