'One out of every four Palestinians is a potential terrorist'

IDF commander in Judea region estimates that one quarter of Palestinian Authority population are 'potential terrorists'.

One quarter of the Arab population in Judea and Samaria are potential future terrorists, an IDF commander responsible for security in the Judea region said Thursday.

Israeli army Colonel Itamar Ben-Haim, the current commander of the IDF’s Judea Regional Brigade south of Jerusalem, spoke Thursday at a ceremony marking the opening of a new army commander center in the town of Otniel, south of Hevron.

During his address at the opening ceremony, Ben-Haim discussed the challenges Israel faces in the area, noting the relatively large Arab population in the Mount Hevron area south of Hevron, as well as the large number of potential terrorists in the Palestinian Authority.

“There are some 10,000 Jewish residents in the South Hevron Hills Regional Council,” said Ben-Haim, “and they are surrounded by about 300,000 residents of Arab towns.”

Ben-Haim estimated that roughly a quarter of PA residents were inclined towards active participation in terrorism, which according to his calculation would mean some 75,000 ‘potential terrorists’ live in the South Hevron Hills area.

“About 25% of them are potential terrorists, a fact that leaves the Jewish towns under a constant threat.”

Col. Ben-Haim has led the Judea Regional Brigade, which is charged with maintaining security in the Hevron district and South Hevron Hills area, since this August.

The new commander center in Otniel was built with money donated by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a US-based non-profit organization aimed at combating anti-Semitism, promoting immigration to Israel, and supporting Israel.

Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, founder of the International Fellowship, expressed his admiration for residents of the South Hevron Hills area, adding that he had long dreamed of living in Judea and Samaria.

“I admire you. With all that I’ve done with my life, I never merited to achieve one of my goals – to live in Judea and Samaria. Thank you so much for what you are doing.”