Kanye West: Trump solved Obama's problems on day one

Rapper lauds Trump at White House meeting, bashes left-wing criticism over decision to wear MAGA hat. 'It makes me feel like Superman'.

Rapper and music producer Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday, praising the president and criticizing the American left during a meeting billed as a discussion of law enforcement reform.

The meeting came shortly after the president signed the Music Modernization Act into law – the first major reform altering the way performing artists are compensated for the mass distribution of their music.

Just before West sat down with the president for lunch, the 41-year-old rapper lauded Trump during a press briefing, citing the president’s trade policies, efforts to reach a peace deal with North Korea, and pro-Second Amendment stance

"On day one you solved one of [Obama's] biggest troubles,” West said. “We solved one of the biggest problems."

West also criticized Democrats, while endorsing the Trump administration’s “America First” policy aimed at cutting the trade deficit.

"What I need 'SNL' and liberals to improve on is, if he don't look good, we don't look good. He has to be the freshest, the flyest, have the flyest planes. He has to look good!" West said. "When we make everything in China and not America, we’re cheating on our country."

Referring to a recent appearance the show Saturday Night Live, West said cast members had attempted to bully him into not wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat on stage.

"They tried to scare me to not wear this hat.”

"When I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman - my favorite superhero. You made a Superman cape for me."

Turning to gun control and Second Amendment rights, West defended legal gun ownership, saying gun violence stemmed from weapons already illegal under existing laws.

Illegal guns is the problem, not legal guns, we have the right to bear arms.”

West was invited to dine with the president following an impromptu address at the end of the September 30th performance of Saturday Night Light, when West appeared on stage wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat – a signature of the 2016 Trump campaign – and defended the president while criticizing Democratic welfare policies and attempts by the SNL cast to prevent him from wearing the hat onstage.

“You see they’re laughing at me,” said during the SNL address. “You heard them scream at me. They bullied me backstage. They said ‘Don't go out there with that hat on’. They bullied me backstage.”

During his comments on stage, West hit the media over its “liberal” bias, and criticized Democrats over welfare policy.

“Ninety percent of the news is liberal. Ninety percent of TV, LA, NY, writers, rappers, musicians. So it's easy to make it seem like it's so, so, so, so one sided. I feel kind of free.”