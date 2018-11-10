Cabinet to vote on first new homes in Hevron in 16 years

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman submits plan for 31 new Jewish homes in Hevron to cabinet to overcome issues with military outpost.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced that 31 new homes will be built in Hevron. The homes would be the first new construction in the Jewish quarter of Hevron in 16 years.

“On Sunday, the cabinet will approve the plan to build 31 housing units in the Hezekiah Quarter of Hevron. The plan, which has already been advanced through various planning stages, also includes kindergartens and public parks," Liberman wrote on his Twitter account Thursday.

The 31 homes received government approval last October. Ordinarily the Civil Administration would then be able to provide building permits. However, the land is part of a military outpost, complicating the process.

Liberman submitted the plan to the cabinet for approval so that the relevant ministries could provide the necessary funding to see the project through.

The left-wing Peace Now organization has petitioned the Civil Administration against the planned construction.