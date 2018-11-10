Manhunt continues for terrorist who stabbed two in Samaria

The IDF is moving large amounts of forces into Shechem [Nablus] amid a manhunt for the terrorist that stabbed two soldiers in Samaria on Thursday.

According to Arab media reports, extensive IDF and Border Police forces are moving house to house in Nablus and are interrogating suspects as to the location of the terrorist. Security forces have also surrounded Nablus and are forbidding traffic out of the city.

The manhunt comes after a 32-year-old IDF reserve soldier was wounded Thursday afternoon in a stabbing attack near the Samaria Regional Brigade base. According to reports, another 26-year-old Israeli woman who was in the area was also lightly wounded.

The terrorist managed to escape in a brown car despite the presence of large amounts of IDF forces at the site.

An eyewitness to the attack said, "The terrorist stood next to the bus stop, picked up a huge knife, went into the station and stabbed him. Then I started to hear shots and I started to run from here."

Following the attack, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, said that "we will not allow anyone to get used to the reality of terrorist attacks in Samaria, and we want to see a massive IDF operation against Palestinian terror."

Dagan called on the government to promote the construction of 1,000 new housing units in Samaria, "wherever they try to subdue us, crush us and smuggle us through terrorist attacks, whether it is in the Barkan industrial zone. It is necessary to build 1000 housing units on the hilltop, this is the answer that will reduce their motivation.

"Mr. Prime Minister, I demand that you instruct the IDF to change direction and act against the Palestinian Authority as you would in war."

The IDF is also carrying out a parallel manhunt for Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alowa, who shot and killed Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi in the Barkan industrial zone on Sunday. Multiple of the terrorists fmaily and auiqeinces have been arrested amid the hunt for the perpetrator.