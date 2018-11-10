First ever: Prime Minister's Conference for Innovation

International delegations - including from Russia, China, and US - scheduled to participate in Prime Minister's Conference for Innovation.

The Prime Minister's Conference for Innovation will take place in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in approximately two weeks.

The conference was initiated by the Culture and Sport Ministry, in coordination with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

Dozens of delegations from around the world are expected to attend the conference. Countries sending delegations include: China, the US, Italy, France, Australia, Britain, Korea, Mexico, Switzerland, Uganda, Singapore, Russia, Hong Kong, Peru, Germany, and others.

The delegations are expected to discuss the innovations necessary to create a better world, as well as Israel's contribution to future solutions and developments.

Israel's groundbreaking technological inventions will be presented at the conference, as well as the country's contribution to innovations which aid the management of health, food, agriculture, sustainability, and cyber challenges.

The Israel Center for Innovation will be launched at the conference, and special discussions and round-table discussions between international teams will be held, for the purpose of creating solutions to large problems faced by many countries in the world. The discussions will also focus on how Israeli technology, research, and knowledge can contribute to the development of solutions.

The international conference will host Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the first time, in honor of 70 years of Israeli tradition and innovation. In addition, hundreds of Israeli entrepreneurs and senior executives will attend the conference.

The opening event will be held on October 24 in Jerusalem. During the event, three groundbreaking Israeli startups which have significantly contributed to the world's citizens will receive the "Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation."

In Tel Aviv, the Israel Innovation Center will be launched, telling the unbelievable story of how Israel became an innovative nation and showing beautiful presentations of Israeli technologies which have changed the world.

The four-floor exhibition will include 100 events which helped Israel become the "Start-up Nation, together with important findings which will appear as interactive holograms and tell the story of Israel's inventions in first-person. On the "start-up" level, the newest developments will be displayed, and on the "fture" level, visitors will be able to enter a virtual time capsule showing Israel's future inventions.