The narrowest street in Prague

If you go to Prague on one of the main streets you may miss a small alley that's known as the "narrowest street in the world".

The small street, whose width ranges from 60 cm to the 70 cm wide at its widest point, may not be particularly inviting, but it's worth trying to pass through it and maybe even skip breakfast for it.

The street was actually built decades ago as an escape route to help local residents in the event of a fire, and after a while the passage became a "street". Since the passage is so narrow, there's no possibility for pedestrians to come from both directions.

To prevent traffic jams, the municipality set up a traffic light for pedestrians so only one party can pass to the other side at a time. Over time, the transition became a tourist attraction and many travelers love to be photographed getting stuck in the alley or standing next to the pedestrian traffic light.

Those who make it through the street will have an amazing view of the city and a small restaurant next to it. It's customary to warn everyone who arrives via the street not to eat too much in the restaurant so they can return later and not get stuck crossing the narrow pathway.

Although the place is famous as "the narrowest street in the world", it didn't enter the Guinness Book of World Records because it's not really a street. This still doesn't prevent the place from being famous and causing people to skip breakfast to try it out.

You're welcome to pull your stomach in and check out the narrowest street in the world: