Greenblatt welcomes transfer of fuel to Gaza

US Representative for International Negotiations thanks Israel for assisting in bringing Qatari-bought fuel to Gaza’s power station.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Tuesday thanked Israel for assisting in the efforts to bring Qatari-bought fuel to Gaza’s only power station.

“The US appreciates the efforts of the UN, Egypt, Qatar and Israel to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to achieve the goal of an enduring cease fire. The US thanks Qatar for its contribution to providing additional electricity to Gaza for the coming period,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for Hamas, which controls Gaza, said that the Qatari-bought fuel had arrived at Gaza's only power station after entering through Israel.

The delivery could help ease months of deteriorating conditions under Hamas rule in the coastal enclave.

Last week it was reported that Qatar would finance the purchase of fuel for Gaza’s power plant under a UN-brokered deal, bringing an expected relief in the electricity shortage in Gaza.

The move took place despite objections from Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah faction has been at odds with Hamas for years.

In a statement on Tuesday Azzam al-Ahmad, a senior official close to Abbas, threatened retaliatory measures if the fuel deliveries continued.

Abbas is trying to pressure Gaza's Hamas rulers to return control of Gaza to his Fatah movement, most notably by cutting electricity supplies to Gaza through Israel.

Abbas has refused moves to improve the electricity supply in Gaza unless there is progress in the PA-Hamas reconciliation talks.

The Hamas-Fatah conflict has been ongoing since 2007, when Hamas violently took control of Gaza from Fatah.

Fatah and Hamas signed a reconciliation deal last October, under which the PA was to have resumed full control of Gaza by December 1.

That deadline was initially put back by 10 days and had later reportedly hit “obstacles”. Attempts to get the sides back to the negotiating table have failed.