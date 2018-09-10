Barkan attack terrorist to be paid monthly salary - for life

Foreign ministry launches Twitter campaign to encourage international pressure on PA to stop paying terrorist salaries.

The Israeli foreign ministry launched a Twitter campaign following the attack in Barkan in an attempt to enlist international support for the demand from the Palestinian Authority to stop financing terrorism immediately.

“The Palestinian terrorist who murdered Kim Levengrond Yehezkel & Ziv Hajbi will be paid a monthly salary for life by the Palestinian Authority, thus incentivizing more murderous terrorism against Israelis.

“Stop Financing #Terror!” the ministry wrote.

Another message from the ministry said, “Today a Palestinian terrorist murdered two Israelis. He and his family must not be rewarded for this heinous act by the Palestinian Authority.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emanuel Nachshon said after the campaign's announcement that "Israel calls on the Palestinian Authority to stop funding terror. Funding terror is incompatible with a spirit of cooperation."