How Muslim Jihadists have camouflaged their intentions of ridding the Middle East of its Jews with the creation of a "Palestinian" entity.

Josh Hasten interviews author Shai Ben-Tekoa about his book "Phantom Nation: Inventing the 'Palestinians' as the Obstacle to Peace".

Also on the show, Josh discusses the horrific brutal terror attack carried out by a jihadist on Sunday, claiming the lives of two Israelis. When will this terror end?