'Trump peace plan will focus on Israel's security needs'

US envoy Jason Greenblatt says Trump plan does not involve PA-Jordan confederation.

One of the US officials tasked with drafting a blueprint for Israel-Palestinian peace says it will strongly reflect Washington's commitment to Israel's security but will also address Palestinian Authority concerns.

In an interview published Monday by the English-language Times of Israel news site, presidential special envoy Jason Greenblatt said the plan would "be heavily focused on Israeli security needs".

"But we also want to be fair to the Palestinians. We have tried hard to find a good balance," he added.

"Each side will find things in this plan that they don't like."

US President Donald Trump said in September that he would unveil a new peace plan within months.

.The peace plan, Greenblatt said, "will include a resolution to all of the core issues, including the refugee issue".

He said that it would not propose a Palestinian-Jordanian confederation as a possible solution -- something that Abbas has been reported as saying

Greenblatt and Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner sounded him out about at a meeting last month.

"We're not looking at a confederation model," Greenblatt said in Monday's interview.