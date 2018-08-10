Anti-Israel boycott (BDS) organizations recently identified a new target. Following the planned evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, BDS is looking to boycott the bulldozers used to demolish the illegal structures.

Strategic application of measured violence and international sympathy have protected the Bedouins of Khan al-Ahmar from expulsion, and "stopped bulldozers, produced by international corporations to demolish homes and schools," a BDS statement said.

"The strategic BDS campaign is critical, as the Supreme Court approved demolition of Khan al-Ahmar to make way for illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land, including corporations that manufacture and sell the bulldozers involved in the this destruction by Israel: JCB (UK), Caterpillar (USA), Volvo (Sweden), Hyundai (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan) and Liogong (China)."

Another organization involved in the planned boycott is "Who Profits", which tracks companies that are "commercially involved in Israeli and international companies in the continued Israeli control over Palestinian and Syrian land." The same organization sent boycott warning letters to bulldozer manufacturers. The organization's website also stated that the bulldozers of these companies are used for constructing Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria as another reason for the boycott.

Lev HaOlam organization founder Attorney Nati Rom, who fights the global boycott and BDS organizations, said: "The BDS organization appears to be boycotting itself, and their steps become more and more ridiculous, as they spread their frustration to giant corporations." Lev HaOlam sends thousands of product packages from Judea and Samaria to Israeli supporters all over the world and is in contact with thousands of foreign citizens.

"The Khan al-Ahmar case, once again shows the false narrative of these organizations," continues Rom. "An illegal settlement - which according to the law is to be destroyed - a settlement that did not exist until a few years ago - was established by the European Union to take over the land of the State of Israel, and the BDS organizations deliberately hide these facts to advance their own agenda."