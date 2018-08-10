Education Minister Naftali Bennett pays a condolence call to the family of the young mother killed in Sunday's shooting attack.

Education Minister and Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett paid a condolence call at the home of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin.

Levengrond-Yehezkal was one of the two people murdered in a terror attack in the Barkan industrial area on Sunday.

Levengrond-Yehezkal's parents described their daughter during their conversation with Bennett. "She was beautiful, good-hearted, active for animals. Everyone loved her and she loved them all.," they said. Kim's sister Shahar added that Kim "had mercy for everyone and the terrorist did not have mercy on her".

Bennett told the family that he is" looking at Kim's good eyes and the heart refuses to believe. She went to work in the morning and never came back. A model mother and devoted worker. Kim's image will continue to shine for all of us. "

"The State of Israel is committed to the security of its citizens. Jews should not die in the Land of Israel; Jews should work in security in Barkan, Rosh Ha'ayin, Haifa and Be'er Sheva. The entire people of Israel share in your sorrow. "

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin, and Ziv Hajbi, 35, of Rishon Letzion, were murdered in the attack on Sunday when Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alowa bound their hands and shot them at close range. Levengrond-Yehezkel left behind her husband Guy and a one-year and four-months-old son Kai.

The terrorist previously worked in the Barkan industrial area and has not been caught, despite a massive manhunt by security forces.