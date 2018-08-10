'I knew that if he saw me - I'm dead'

Women injured in shooting attack in Barkan on Sunday recounts how she hid under her desk from the terrorist.

A woman wounded in Sunday's grisly shooting attack in the Barkan industrial area recounted how she hid from the terrorist after being shot.

"I came to work in the morning, as usual, and suddenly Lena, the girl sitting behind me in the room, shivered," said Sara Vatori. "As I walked out of our hall, the terrorist stood in front of me and shot me."

"As he shot me, I,saw that I was bleeding and all I had in my head was to breathe, that it would be ok, just breathe," said Vatori.

"Then I heard another four or five strong shots and I huddled under the table and then I saw that he had gone back to the office, I saw his legs, his jeans and his sneakers, and I figured if he found me I would be dead. You know, he did not look under the table, "Vatori continued.

"Fortunately, he was in shock. He did not even look under the table, he disappeared after a few seconds. I kept breathing until they came.

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin, and Ziv Hajbi, 35, of Rishon Letzion, were murdered in the attack on Sunday when Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alowa bound their hands and shot them at close range.

The terrorist previously worked in the Barkan industrial area and has not been caught, despite a massive manhunt by security forces.