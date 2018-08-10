IDF won't buy vegetables from Gaza

IDF no longer purchasing vegetables from farmers in Gaza, Tulkarm, report says.

The IDF will no longer purchase fruits and vegetables from farmers in Gaza and Tulkarm, 0404 reported.

Previously, the IDF had purchased thousands of cartons of produce annually.

Tulkarm is considered one of the major "terror capitals."

According to the IDF, the recent decision is due to the fact that there is no shortage of fruits and vegetables in Israel, and therefore there is no reason to purchase produce from farmers living under terrorist authority.

A previous 0404 report had quoted the IDF as claiming that certain vegetables were hard to find in Israel. At the time, Israeli farmers refuted the claim, and said that not only was there no shortage, substantial amounts of produce were going to waste.

The Defense Ministry responded, "The IDF and Defense Ministry purchase fruits and vegetables from two licensed Israeli providers."