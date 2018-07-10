Sarah Netanyahu trial opens today

The trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's wife Sara will begin today at the Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem. Mrs. Netanyahu is suspected of ordering food rations prepared for the Prime Minister's house in amounts of hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Mrs. Netanyahu was asked to admit some of the charges against her and to return some of the funds that she was claimed to have taken. However, on the advice of her attorney Yossi Cohen, Netanyahu rejected the proposal and her trial will deal with all allegations against her.

Following Attorney Cohen's proposal, Attorneys Weinrot and Hadad decided to withdraw from Netanyahu's representation, since they believed she should have accepted the proposal and reached an agreement with the State Attorney's Office. Sara Netanyahu's decision to accept Cohen's recommendation led to their decision to resign from representing her.

The first hearing today will not deal in depth with the arguments against Netanyahu and the answers she will be asked by the court to provide, but rather with the technical question of whether the hearing will be held before one or three judges.