Facebook executive Joel Kaplan under fire for backing Kavanaugh

Joel Kaplan, the head of global policy for Facebook, has faced a wave of internal criticism at the company for appearing at a Senate hearing in support of his friend, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Facebook convened a town hall meeting on Friday after hundreds of staffers excoriated Kaplan for appearing at last week’s hearing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, some staffers were appalled that a top executive should appear partisan, while others were infuriated because the hearing considered allegations that Kavanaugh had committed sexual assault decades ago.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder and CEO, convened the town hall after being flooded with complaints during his weekly Q&A with staffers a week ago.

Kaplan functions as Facebook’s liaison with the US government. His friendship with Kavanaugh dates to when both served in the George W. Bush administration in top posts.