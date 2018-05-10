Trump announces new counterterrorism strategy

US President vows to use 'full force of American might' to combat terrorist threats such as ISIS and Iran.

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration has adapted a new counterterrorism strategy to combat and defend the US against terrorism from around the world.

Trump’s National Strategy for Counterterrorism focuses on pursuing terrorists to their source; isolating terrorists from their sources of support; modernizing and integrating the United States’ counterterrorism tools; protecting American infrastructure and enhancing resilience; countering terrorist radicalization and recruitment; and strengthening the counterterrorism abilities of the US international partners.

The new strategy builds on lessons learned from past counterterrorism efforts and offers a new path toward strengthening the security of Americans. It focuses the United States on countering all terrorists with the intent and ability to harm the US.

The strategy emphasizes the use of all of America’s tools to prevent and counter terrorism, strengthening military approaches while delivering a new emphasis on non-military capabilities.

It places America first, emphasizing strong borders, strengthening security at points of entry, protecting critical infrastructure, and facilitating preparedness. However, it notes, "America First does not mean America alone. The new strategy commits us to expand our partnerships at home and abroad to encourage partners’ assistance in counterterrorism activities.This includes working with our North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Allies and partners."

"As your President, I am committed to protecting the United States and its interests abroad from the threat of terrorism. The National Strategy for Counterterrorism that I approved today will help protect our great Nation, enhance our national security, and guide our continued effort to defeat terrorists and terrorist organizations that threaten the United States," Trump said in a speech Thursday.