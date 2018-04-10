Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blasted the Iran deal during a summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

"I opposed the deal with Iran, because in my opinion it is paving its way to a nuclear arsenal and giving billions to the initiators of terror and not to Iranian citizens," Netanyahu told Merkel, who has been a vocal proponent of the Iran deal.

Netanyahu pointed out that Israel had recently foiled an attempted terror attack in Europe and urged Merkel and other European leaders to crack down on the Islamic Republic.

"Iran's aggression has spread to Europe," alleged Netanyahu. "Iran has planned terrorist attacks in Europe, and Israeli intelligence has given European intelligence agencies information about attempted attacks in Europe," he said, adding: "I believe that all Iranian nations should unite against Iran."

Netanyahu vowed that "Israel will continue to do what it takes to defend itself, and we will continue to stop Iran from turning Syria and Lebanon into forward bases".

Netanyahu was likely referring to an Iranian-sponsored bombing against a rally by opposition figures in Paris earlier this year. On Tuesday, reports said France had decided to freeze assets related to the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Intelligence operating in French territory, as well as the assets of two Iranians in response to the attack.

"A terrorist attack on Villepinet was thwarted on June 30," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "An incident of this magnitude in our national territory can not go unpunished."