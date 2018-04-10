Merkel blasts Khan al-Ahmar reports: 'Fake News'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received an honorary doctorate from the University of Haifa on Thursday morning at a ceremony held at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.



During the event, Merkel spoke with students and was asked about the report that she had threatened to cancel her visit to Israel if the illegal Bedouin outpost Khan al-Ahmar was evacuated before the visit.



"It's really not true. It is the decision of Israel and it's not related to our meeting. I heard about it and I said to myself, 'Oh, what a lie, in a second we'll get to Israel and show everyone that it's Fake News.'"

Merkel was also asked whether she would be willing to intervene for an agreement over Gaza and assist in the return of the civilians and bodies of soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza.



"During the captivity of Gilad Shalit, we gave support and we worked hard. Today we are also making efforts, and if we can do more in the future, we will do it," Merkel replied.