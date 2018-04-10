The non-leftist general

The following item was published last Friday under the headline: First publication: Liberman wants to appoint leftist Nitzan Alon as Chief of Staff, Netanyahu opposes.

According to the report, there is a "dispute between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman over the appointment of the new Chief of Staff. According to an exclusive 0404 News report, Liberman is interested in seeing Major General Nitzan Alon as Chief of Staff and has even sent a message to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu opposes Alon's appointment, who is considered an army man affiliated with the Israeli Left, whose statements are problematic and quite a few oppose him." End quote.

The 0404 News site is a serious site that often brings exclusive information, real scoops, that are not found elsewhere, especially regarding events in Judea and Samaria that other media ignore, because who cares about the hidden intifada in Judea and Samaria? But the label 'leftist' does a serious injustice to Nitzan Alon. This is part of the struggle that segments of the Right and some among settlers are running against Nitzan Alon, unjustly.

In conversations with several of the settler leaders in Judea and Samaria, they confirmed that as Central Region Commander, Nitzan Alon's attitude toward settlement was excellent. Everything he had to deal with was dealt with in the best possible way. His image as a 'settler eater' was earned in his former position as commander of Judea and Samaria Division between October 2009 and October 2011. As Division Commander he was indeed more rigid towards settlement. As Regional Commander, his conduct was completely different.

Mateh Binyamin Regional Council head and former Yesha Council Chairman Avi Roeh told me: "As Division Commander, I had a lot of friction with him, and as head of Regional Command he was excellent. As Regional Commander, his understanding was much broader. His attitude was practical and favorable for our needs. I didn't feel he was harassing us. We understood we were on the same side. There were things he allowed us to do, and there were things that he didn't, but my relations with him were good and correct, and bottom line he played the role properly. " Another senior settlement official added: "Nitzan Alon was a very good general, and he handled all issues we asked efficiently."

In terms of experience, seniority, and positions, Aviv Kochavi is the most suitable for position of Chief of Staff. Kochavi has served as Northern Commander, Military Intelligence head, and Deputy Chief of Staff - a series of positions that prepare him for the high post. Nitzan Alon served as Operations Head and Central Region Commander. He lacks the position of Deputy Chief of Staff, which he can do as deputy to Aviv Kochavi that will prepare him to be the next Chief of Staff, if he decides (which is uncertain; we hope he doesn't) not to retire from the IDF and wait for the next round

Has anyone ever examined the political positions of Aviv Kochavi? I recommend not doing so, because then there may be stubborn opposition to Kochavi's appointment to the post - for the same illegitimate reason. His views, as well as the attitude regarding his views, as well as those of Nitzan Alon, should be left out of the game.