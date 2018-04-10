Border Police find suspicious object which turned out to be pipe bomb thrown at Jewish holy site.

Israeli Border Police officers spotted an object suspected of being a pipe bomb thrown at Rachel's Tomb in the Jerusalem envelope area Wednesday evening. There were no casualties.

The object was thrown from the Palestinian Authority side of the security fence. IDF forces searched the area in an attempt to locate its perpetrators.

After examination by a police sapper, it became clear that the suspicious object thrown at Rachel's Tomb was in an improvised pipe bomb.

The bomb was neutralized by a controlled explosion.

The incident is being investigated by security officials. Searches of suspects were carried out in PA trial.