IDF most vegan army in world

1 out of 18 soldiers declare themselves vegetarian; in three years number of IDF vegans increased 20-fold.

The IDF is the most vegan army in the world, with 1 out of 18 soldiers declaring themselves vegetarian, reports Army Radio's Tzachi Dabush on Effi Trager's Goode Morning Israel.

Within three years, the number of vegans in the IDF increased 20-fold, most of them from the Intelligence Corps, the Kirya, and rear units. Among the infantry and commando units the number of vegans is very low compared to the rest of the army.

The most senior vegetarian is Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who, if chosen, would be the first vegetarian Chief of Staff in IDF history.