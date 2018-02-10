Religious affairs minister struggling for his life

Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri calls on public to pray for health of Minister David Azoulay, whose condition due to cancer has worsened.

Interior Minister and Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri called on the general public to pray for the health and well-being of Minister of Religious Affairs David Azoulay, whose medical condition has worsened.

Azoulay has been struggling with cancer in recent months, often missing work at the ministry due to his illness.

Minister Deri asked to pray "for the full and complete recovery of the Minister for Religious Affairs, Rabbi David Azoulay, David ben Perla, who needs great mercy from Heaven.”



Deri published this statement from the home of Minister Azoulay, where he stayed to help the family.



Azoulay was released from the hospital on Yom Kippur after a long hospitalization from among a number of such hospitalizations due to the worsening of his medical condition.