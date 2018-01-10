IDF soldiers attacked while taking medication for detainee

IDF finds soldiers were attacked upon entering Palestinian Arab home in order to pick up medication for a suspect they had arrested.

An initial investigation into Saturday night’s incident in the Palestinian Arab village of Nahalin, near Bethlehem, in which an IDF soldier was lightly injured, has found that the incident occurred when IDF soldiers entered a home in the village in order to pick up medication for a suspect they had arrested.

As they entered the home, Palestinian Arabs attacked the soldiers and tried to steal the personal weapon of one of them. A female soldier fired one bullet and a violent disturbance broke out.

The investigation found that the number of soldiers entering the home was less than is required for such an operation and that they did not have a suitable rescue force, according to Channel 10 News. The report also positively noted the activity of the female fighter who responded to the attack with coolness and professionalism.

The soldier who was injured was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem for medical treatment.

In all, IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police officers arrested seven Palestinian Arabs suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and violent riots overnight Saturday. The suspects were transferred for investigation by security forces.

