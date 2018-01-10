Assert Israeli sovereignty: Jay Shapiro claims that the holiest place to the Jews was given to the hands of a bitter enemy for no reason.
In his opinion, this mistake should be rectified.
It's unnecessary to argue: The Temple Mount belongs to Israel
Jay Shapiro thinks that Moshe Dayan made a mistake by giving up Israeli sovereignty over the Temple Mount.
