Trump: Democrats trying to take power 'by any means necessary'

Trump slams Democrats over Kavanaugh hearing. 'They don’t care who they have to run over to get power. We’re not going to give it to them.'

US President Donald Trump attacked the Democratic party over the hearing held for his Supreme Court candidate, Brett Kavanaugh.

“They’re determined to take back power by any means necessary,” Trump said Saturday at a rally in West Virginia. “You see the meanness, the nastiness. They don’t care who they hurt, who they have to run over to get power.”

“We’re not going to give it to them."

The White House ordered the FBI to investigate complaints against Trump's Supreme Court candidate, Brett Kavanaugh, who is accused by women of assault and sexual harassment. Kavanaugh's candidacy was approved on Friday by the Senate Judiciary Committee and now the appointment requires Senate approval.

In a conversation with reporters on Saturday ahead of the rally, the US president said the FBI has “free rein” in the investigation and repeated his position that Kavanaugh is a worthy judge, calling him a “good man” and “one of the most respected men - certainly one of the most respected judges - in the United States.”

"I would expect it is going to turn out very well for the judge,” he said.