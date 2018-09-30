408 killed in Indonesia tsunami

Thousands of buildings collapse following earthquake in Indonesia, followed by six-meter tsunami that washed away bodies and sea vessels.

Earthquake survivors rest on beds outside a hospital in Palu, Sulawesi Island

At least 408 people have been killed and hundreds injured in a six-meter tsunami that struck a small town on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

The tsunami came after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was felt in the Southeast Asian region, leaving extensive destruction in some tourist coastal towns.

In addition, the earthquake caused electricity infrastructure collapse and a local airport to shut down, making rescue and rescue operations difficult.

Dozens of wounded were treated in improvised medical tents outside the hospital.