The Aliyah Time team asks why more Jews don't make Aliyah.

Join us as David Lev talk with other Aliyah Time team members, Dr. Sam and David J., about the current situation in Europe and why more Jews don't make Aliyah.

David talks with the driving forces behind the development of a new community in Ramat Beit Shemesh, Ganei HaEla: Rabbi Dovid Gottlieb and Yehuda Fulda.