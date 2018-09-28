UK to ban Hezbollah, despite Labour opposition

British Home Secretary expected to announce full ban on Hezbollah terror group, despite objections of Labour Party.

Britain will issue a full ban on the Hezbollah terrorist organization next month, extending the partial ban now in place against the Lebanese group’s military wing.

According to a report by the London-based Jewish Chronicle, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid will announce the full ban against Hezbollah next week, at the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

For the past decade, the United Kingdom has recognized Hezbollah’s ‘armed wing’ as a terrorist organization, leaving the remainder of Hezbollah’s activities unaffected, enabling Hezbollah supporters in the UK to openly express solidarity with the group.

While Javid is expected to announce his plans to apply a broad ban to Hezbollah, it is unclear when the change would go into effect.

The US, Canada, Israel, the Arab League, and some individual Arab countries recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, while the UK and European Union distinguish between the group’s ‘political wing’ and its ‘armed wing’.

Earlier this year, the British Parliament debated extending the ban to the entire Hezbollah organization.

According to a motion brought before Parliament, the ban must be extended because “Hezbollah declares itself to be one organization without distinguishable political or military wings.”

The Labour Party leadership condemned the effort, despite London mayor Sadiq Khan’s (Labour) public endorsement of a full ban.