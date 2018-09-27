IDF soldiers mistakenly featured on Iranian billboard

Red-faced Iranian officials hastily removed a billboard in the Iranian city of Shiraz after they accidentally featured pictures of IDF soldiers.

The billboard was commemorating the Iran-Iraq war and mistakenly featured Israeli troops after the graphic designer used pictures from a public photo bank. Despite the fact that the soldiers are using M-16's, which are not used in the Iranian military, the mistake was not caught until pictures of the offending billboard went viral.

A female soldier was photoshopped out of the picture, which observers attribute to modesty reasons.

The billboard was removed a few hours later, but not before becoming the main conversation point in Shiraz.

Authorities have ordered an investigation into how such a mistake occurred.