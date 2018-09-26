Netanyahu says 'no' to UNESCO

Although I welcome every effort to combat anti-Semitism, I decided not to participate in the conference due to the organization's incessant inclinations against Israel.



Since 2009, UNESCO has adopted 71 resolutions against Israel and only two resolutions that protect all other countries together.

Anti-Semitism once discriminated against and defamed the Jewish people. Today it distinguishes against and defames the Jewish state.

If UNESCO wants to erase this mark, the organization should do more than just host a conference on anti-Semitism, and it must stop being anti-Semitic.

It must also desist from the absurd behavior that denies the connection between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel, and between the Jewish people and our eternal capital, Jerusalem.

No matter what they say at UNESCO - the Western Wall is not Palestinian territory under occupation, and the Tomb of the Patriarchs, the burial place of Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebecca, Jacob and Leah, is not a Palestinian heritage site.

Our withdrawal from UNESCO in 2017 was a clear moral statement by Israel and the United States that we would no longer tolerate the anti-Semitism of UNESCO.

If and when UNESCO stops its bias against Israel, stops denying history and begins to stand by the truth, Israel will be happy to rejoin, until then Israel will fight anti-Semitism at UNESCO and elsewhere.