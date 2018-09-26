Investigation: Link between Soros and anti-Kavanaugh protests

A Fox News investigation points to a link between Jewish billionaire George Soros and women's organizations and other left-wing organizations working to torpedo the appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court.



The investigation is based on a report by a conservative research center, the Media Research Center, which was made following the large women's march in Washington DC in early 2017, in which hundreds of thousands of women protested Donald Trump's election to the presidency.



The report found that Soros and the Open Society Foundations he manages granted a total of $246 million to 100 out of the 544 women's organizations which participated in the march, over a four-year period between 2010 and 2014.

Among organizations which received support were Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights, which work to protect the right of women to have abortions.



According to most commentators, this right is at the center of the real dispute between conservatives and liberals regarding the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court. The Democrats fear that a conservative majority in the Supreme Court will at some point overturn the decision in the Roe v. Wade case and will work to restrict the right of women to have abortions.



The protesters against Kavanaugh constantly interfere with the deliberations of the congressional committees dealing with the appointment of the judge. One of the protesters, who appeared on the Fox News network, explained that this was a well organized effort and that the demonstrators received organized briefings before going out into the field.