'Israel will think twice before attacking'

Syrian Dep. FM says Israeli 'aggression' is aimed at those who want to 'reduce terror,' claims S-300s will 'paralyze' Israel.

Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said Israel should "think twice" before attacking Iranian bases in Syria.

Speaking with China's Xinhua news agency, Mekdad said the next shipment of S-300 missiles sent from Russia to Syria will paralyze Israel's aerial defense abilities.

"Israel got used to this, that whenever it wants, aircraft attack Syrian territory," he said. "From now on, we'll see if their army will attack our territory again."

Mekdad also said that Syria isn't afraid of Israeli attacks.

"Israel can try to attack, and we will defend ourselves well and successfully, just like we have in the past," he added. "The Israeli aggression in Syrian territory is aimed at everyone who wants to reduce terror in our country."