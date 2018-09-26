IDF Comptroller to examine combat readiness

Chief of Staff decides on examination after significant points raised in document by Commissioner on matter.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot instructed IDF Comptroller Brig. Gen. (res.) Ilan Harari to conduct an examination of issues raised in the report of Soldiers' Commissioner Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brik on the subject of IDF preparedness and readiness.

The decision was made after consulting with Ground Forces Commander Major General Kobi Barak.

The examination will fall within reviews conducted by the IDF Comptroller in cooperation with Maj. Gen. (res.) Avi Mizrahi and other senior reservists, with transparency and cooperation of all IDF units.

The IDF Chief of Staff noted that IDF's combat readiness is high, yet he considers it important to examine the claims raised in a professional and comprehensive manner, by the official auditing bodies, including the IDF.

The report's initial findings, conclusions, and recommendations will be presented to Eizenkot for review within 45 days.