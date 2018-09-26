Jews from all over the world join US Amb. Friedman at Western Wall for the Priestly Blessing. Watch this special event live.





On Wednesday morning, the traditional Priestly Blessing will take place in Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem.

Thousands of Jews and hundreds of kohanim (from the priestly tribe) from around Israel and around the world are already at the Wall.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is also attending.

The commandment to bless the Jewish people and the words of the blessing are found in the Bible (Numbers 6: 22-27). Two tiny silver amulets containing scrolls on which parts of the blessing were written were found in a 7th century B.C.E. burial site in Jerusalem in 1979.