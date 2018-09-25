Hamas calls for marches in Judea and Samaria

Journalist Faiz Abu Shamla, a regular columnist for the official Hamas newspaper Felesteen, called on the newspaper to mobilize the necessary staff work to create an organizational framework that would initiate a 'march of return' in Judea and Samaria.

Abu Shamla noted that the Judea and Samaria region was considered to be the most sensitive from a security point of view for Israel, accusing the Palestinian Authority of preventing the procession of return and separating Judea and Samaria from the Gaza Strip.

He urged the Supreme National Council of the Return Processes to complete the staffing of its organizational structures in Judea and Samaria, to designate certain places in Judea and Samaria for the processions of return, and to call on the Palestinian Arab public to participate in the demonstrations on Fridays.

In his article Abu Shamla enumerated the achievements of the Gaza March of Return, which he said approached the achievements of the Arab revolt of 1936. The list includes the large number of participants in the marches and riots, innovations in the form of new terrorist methods such as kite arson, the operation of a night fighting unit to wear down the IDF and residents of Israeli towns, infiltration into Israel, and attacks on individuals.