Israeli police make startling discovery during traffic stop

After police pull over speeding car in southern Israel, officers discover 21-year-old woman dying of gunshot wounds.

Police officers in southern Israel made a gruesome discovery early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in the city of Beer Sheva.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, police officers in Beer Sheva spotted car driving through the center of town at a speed far in excess of the legal speed limit.

Minutes later, officers ordered the driver to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop.

While examining the vehicle, which was driven by a member of the Bedouin community in the Negev, police found a critically wounded 21-year-old woman.

The woman, who was being transported by her relatives to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Relatives of the woman, who was identified as a member of the el-Jarjarwi clan from Shaqib al-Salam southwest of Beer Sheva, had not notified MDA or other emergency medical services of the shooting incident, and were instead attempting to transport the victim on their own to the hospital.

Police called MDA first responders to the scene to treat and evacuate the young woman, who was declared dead after arriving at Soroka Hospital.

“We came to a private vehicle which had been pulled over to the side of the road,” said MDA paramedics Eli Norani and Amichai Cohen.

“A 21-year-old woman was lying unconscious on the back seats while she had no pulse and was not breathing. She was suffering from multiple penetrating wounds in her upper body. We provided medical treatment and resuscitation techniques, which were continued en route to the nearby Soroka Hospital.”

Authorities have opened an investigation into the woman’s death, a spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

“Police have opened an investigation into an incident in the south after a woman from the Bedouin community was brought to hospital and died of her wounds,” the spokesperson said.