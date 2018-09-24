Chabad delegation visits Netanyahu sukkah

On traditional holiday visit, chassidic delegation arrives at Prime Minister's sukkah in Jerusalem to present him four species.

On the eve of the holiday, an official delegation of Chabad representatives visited the Prime Minister's sukkah in Jerusalem and gave Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife a set of four species.

The Prime Minister and his wife showed visitors their new sukkah decoration in memory of Ari Fuld, murdered last week at the Gush Etzion junction.

One Chabad representative who came to visit was Manny Even Yisrael, head of the Steinsaltz Center and the son of Rabbi Adin Even Yisrael Steinsaltz, who celebrated his 80th birthday in the past year, during which Netanyahu revealed he had met with the rabbi several times as a child and learned with him.

At the end of the visit, Even Yisrael gave the Prime Minister and his wife some of his father's books.