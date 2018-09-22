Hamas hints: Another round of fighting may be coming

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya warned that there may be another round of fighting between Gaza and Israel.

Speaking to the Hamas newspaper Felesteen on Saturday, al-Hayya promised the violent Gaza border riots - referred to by Hamas as the "March of Return" will continue.

If the riots do not achieve their goal, however, al-Hayya warned, "We will use every means in order to achieve our goal, which is the end of the occupation and breaking the siege."

Participating on Friday in a riot east of Rafah, Hamas parliament member Yunis al-Astal, who also serves as a religious leader in Gaza, warned that PA and Gaza Arabs' patience would not last forever, and that they will "use every means" in order to break the siege.

According to al-Astal, "The March of Return is an obviously creative way of fighting, which exposes the occupation and embarrasses it both regionally and internationally."

He also added that local groups of "fighters" are behind the March of Return, closely follow Israel's response, and will act at the "appropriate time."