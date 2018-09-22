Likud source: Olmert is now Abbas' mouthpiece

A senior Likud source on Saturday responded to former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's meeting with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The meeting took place in France.

"Olmert, who offered Abbas the Western Wall, has now turned into his faithful mouthpiece," the source said. "In the US and many Arab countries, they already understand that Abbas is the true obstacle to peace, and that the reason for his extreme demands is not peace but rather the elimination of the State of Israel."

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) also responded to the meeting.

"Olmert met with Abbas, who educates Palestinian children to kill Jews and destroy the State of Israel," he said. "It's not for nothing that the starling is with the crow. It's because they're birds of a feather."

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) said, "After Abbas insulted Olmert when he didn't even respond to his wretched offer to create a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and Israel retreating to its pre-1967 borders, Olmert is now spreading lies against the chosen government of Israel."

"The one refusing to negotiate is Abbas, who ran away from negotiations in 2011 and hasn't renewed them since. It's funny that Olmert is still living in the previous decade, and he still believes in the 'two-state solution,' which even Washington has already taken off the table."

According to Olmert, Abbas never officially refused his offer.

"Abbas is the president of the Palestinian nation, a great political leader, and the most interesting personality I have met [while discussing] future developments and the relationships between the Israelis and Palestinians," Olmert is claimed to have said during the meeting.

After the meeting, Olmert said that there is no replacement for the "two-state solution" and that Abbas is the only one who can make it work.

He also said that "Abbas fights terror, because that is part of his obligation to establish peace. I define Abbas as my friend, and have since we worked together. I believe, like him, that we can reach peace. I am sure, like Abbas is, that if I could have sat out my term, peace would have come years ago."