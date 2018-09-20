Bennett: Israel’s domestic policy is none of Europe’s business

In an interview with BBC, Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) slammed Europe's attempts to intervene in Israel's domestic policy.



"I think it’s pretty remarkable that these countries are intervening in Israel’s domestic policy of illegal building," Bennett told his BBC interviewer. "Imagine someone building something illegal in Paris or in London, it’s none of Israel’s business to tell the UK where to build illegal or legal houses or likewise there."

When told that the world "believes that the area is occupied territory," Bennett said the issue is "fully political" since Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs, as well as Bedouin, "are being held hostage by the Palestinian Authority and by the EU (European Union - ed.)."



"It’s all about poking Israel in the eye politically and we’re not going to respond to that."

Bennett also pointed out that Israel "has been Jewish for almost 4000 years." However, he admitted that "on the international standing there is a dispute, there is no doubt about it."

"The Arabs have dozens of Arab states we have a one Jewish state and it’s very small," he emphasized, adding that Israel is "not going to inject another Palestinian state within the land of Israel. We are certainly never going to divide Jerusalem."

When asked what his solution would be, Bennett said he supports creating an autonomy, where PA Arabs "govern themselves, elect themselves, pay themselves taxes, govern their own land." In essence, they would control "all but two things."

"They do not control security, and they cannot bring in millions of Palestinian descendants from Syria and Lebanon to Judea and Samaria and then create a demographic disaster here," he explained, clarifying that this suggestion differs from what happened in South Africa, since there are millions of Israeli Arabs who enjoy equal rights within Israel's pre-1967 borders.

When questioned on why Israel must control security, Bennett explained simply, "The last time we pulled out of a piece of land in Gaza, we got tens of thousands of rockets shot at us, so we’re not going to do that again."