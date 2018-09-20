'Jewish prayers on Temple Mount insult Al-Aqsa'

Islamic organizations call upon Muslim public, Israeli Arabs to increase presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque to prevent Jews from visiting site.

Muslim organizations call for general mobilization by their public to "protect" Al-Aqsa Mosque from a "settler invasion" into the mosque area in coming days.

Palestinian Authority Religious Endowments and Religious Affairs Minister Sheikh Yusuf Aidees said Jewish intrusion incidents into the mosque are a "dangerous escalation" and "insult the feelings of millions of Muslims not only in Palestine but in the entire world."

He warned that these actions directed against the "holy sites of Islam" could drag the region into a security escalation and intensify religious and national rage.

Flash 90 Jews visit Temple Mount, Yom Kippur

The Waqf Department said in a statement that "justifying Jewish invasion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque area" with a claim regarding Jewish holidays is unacceptable.

Al-Quds International Institute head Ahmed Abu Halbiyeh called on Jerusalem and Israeli Arabs to increase presence in Al-Aqsa to thwart Israeli moves.

The "Islamic-Christian Organization in Support of Al Quds and the Holy Places" said the religious services and ceremonies held by Jews in the "Al-Aqsa Mosque" on the occasion of Yom Kippur harmed the sanctity of the mosque.