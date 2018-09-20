'IDF at record fitness for war'

Commander of the Ground Forces General Kobi Barak strongly criticized the claims of IDF Ombudsman General (res.) Yitzhak Brik, that the ground forces are not ready for war.



"The IDF is in the best position to fight in recent decades. We are prepared for any type of war in any region, and anyone who claims otherwise simply does not understand the profession," Barak said in an interview with Israel Hayom, which will be published on Friday.



General Barak also said that the IDF's fitness today is at a very high level. He said the assessment is based on professional measures, which include the level of training, inventory, replacements, manpower and more.

Barak was interviewed following harsh criticism leveled by Ombudsman Brik, who claimed that the ground forces were not fit for war.



Brik, who will soon resign after 10 years in office, called on cabinet ministers, the subcommittee of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the IDF leadership to appoint a committee to investigate the readiness of the ground forces for war.