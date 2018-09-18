'May everyone have a touch of Ari Fuld's love for Israel'

Arutz Sheva spoke to Ari Abramowitz of The Land of Israel Network about Ari Fuld, who was murdered on Sunday in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion.

Abramowitz recalled his shock at hearing that Fuld had been murdered.

“It just couldn’t be. I couldn’t wrap my mind around it. Definitely not a knife - it would take a grenade, at least, to get Ari Fuld. The devastation was overwhelming. I haven’t cried like that in years, and I know it wasn’t just me.”

He was such a character, so larger-than-life. For me, I’m sort in the same ‘business’ as he is, as you are at Arutz Sheva, but I can tell you that I’ve been doing less of my job because so often I say, ‘What do I have to say? Ari Fuld is on the job. He’s doing it far better than I could, he’s stepping up to the plate. Ari’s on it.’ Now, it just feels like an orphan generation.”

Nevertheless, Abramowitz said that the feeling of devastation at Fuld’s death came with a new resolve to carry on his legacy. “I was devastated beyond belief, but I can tell you that I emerged at 3 am from that funeral more empowered than I’ver ever felt. Ari never looked at his ‘likes’ and his ‘views.’ From such a pure place of truth, he spoke from his heart and acted in truth, and I want a piece of that. I feel like Ari wasn’t killed, he was unleashed on Am Yisrael, he was released to the whole world. And I felt like a little bit of him actually came into me and I felt more empowered than I have in a long time. Just to try to follow his legacy, even a little bit like Ari Fuld - and I would emerge from this life a good one.”

"Ari Fuld will be studied. He has thousands of hours of teaching and inspiration, and I think people need to youtube him and hear the wisdom, passion and inspiration. It will fill your heart and soul and imbue you with meaning, purpose and truth. I bless everyone that they should have a touch of the zeal and love for Am Yisrael that Ari Fuld had."