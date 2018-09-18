'May everyone have a touch of Ari Fuld's love for Israel'

Arutz Sheva speaks with Ari Abramowitz of The Land of Israel Network on the impact of Ari Fuld, murdered in Gush Etzion terror attack.

Yoni Kempinski,

Ari Abramowitz
Yoni Kempinski

Arutz Sheva spoke to Ari Abramowitz of The Land of Israel Network about Ari Fuld, who was murdered on Sunday in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion.

Abramowitz recalled his shock at hearing that Fuld had been murdered.

“It just couldn’t be. I couldn’t wrap my mind around it. Definitely not a knife - it would take a grenade, at least, to get Ari Fuld. The devastation was overwhelming. I haven’t cried like that in years, and I know it wasn’t just me.”

He was such a character, so larger-than-life. For me, I’m sort in the same ‘business’ as he is, as you are at Arutz Sheva, but I can tell you that I’ve been doing less of my job because so often I say, ‘What do I have to say? Ari Fuld is on the job. He’s doing it far better than I could, he’s stepping up to the plate. Ari’s on it.’ Now, it just feels like an orphan generation.”

Nevertheless, Abramowitz said that the feeling of devastation at Fuld’s death came with a new resolve to carry on his legacy. “I was devastated beyond belief, but I can tell you that I emerged at 3 am from that funeral more empowered than I’ver ever felt. Ari never looked at his ‘likes’ and his ‘views.’ From such a pure place of truth, he spoke from his heart and acted in truth, and I want a piece of that. I feel like Ari wasn’t killed, he was unleashed on Am Yisrael, he was released to the whole world. And I felt like a little bit of him actually came into me and I felt more empowered than I have in a long time. Just to try to follow his legacy, even a little bit like Ari Fuld - and I would emerge from this life a good one.”

"Ari Fuld will be studied. He has thousands of hours of teaching and inspiration, and I think people need to youtube him and hear the wisdom, passion and inspiration. It will fill your heart and soul and imbue you with meaning, purpose and truth. I bless everyone that they should have a touch of the zeal and love for Am Yisrael that Ari Fuld had."




