'My brother was a hero, a super-hero'

Hillel Fuld, brother of Ari Fuld who was murdered in a stabbing attack, discusses the impact his brother had on people around the world.

Arutz Sheva spoke to Hillel Fuld, brother of Ari Fuld who was murdered on Sunday in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion.

Hillel described his brother as being an intense, passionate person who had an impact on many people.

“I can’t tell you the amount of inbound messages that I’ve gotten, on every single platform. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say I’ve gotten 50,000 messages in the last 24 hours…people are telling me, literally from every single country in the world, how he impacted their lives. I’m not talking about a comment on his post. I’m talking about how he touched people’s lives in Saudi Arabia, Australia, England, Canada…these people are sending me stories. I don’t even know what to do with them.”

“I understood he had a big reach, I understood that he had an influence on the internet, that he was an activist. We all knew that…but I don’t think there was any way he knew, and I definitely didn’t know, the level of reach and influence he had on, I think it’s fair to say, millions of people on the internet.”

Ari dealt with the truth “and sometimes the truth is less politically correct. Ari didn’t do politically correct,” said Hillel.

“One of the many things he did was try to fight the Islamist voice on the internet, and I’m proud of the fact that out of the 50,000 messages that I got yesterday, 50 of them were that voice. You know, ‘he deserved it’, ‘he was a settler’…many of them were pretty horrible but one of them was specifically pretty horrible, and I replied to the tweet and I tagged the founders of Twitter and asked them how they allow this on their platform. Within five minutes I got an email from Twitter saying that this account has now been locked.”

“At the end of the day,” continued Hillel, “[Ari] lived an absolute hero both online and offline, and absolutely died a hero, saving tens of lives.”

“He was a hero by all standards of the word. What he did was not human. There is no medical explanation for a person who has his artery cut like that being able to run 60 meters and jump over a wall…and he collapsed after he took down the terrorist. He died as a hero, unifying the people of Israel, defending Jews, defending the land of Israel. That’s what he lived for. That’s what he died for. He lived a hero, he died a hero. That just sums it all up.”