Jerusalem Institute for Justice submits request to sue Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh for using children as child soldiers, human shields.

The Jerusalem Institute of Justice (JIJ) completed a a request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague, asking to sue Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In the request, JIJ cites testimonies showing that Haniyeh committed two main war crimes: Firstly, he used children under the age of 15 for military purposes, using them both as child soldiers and to carry out terror attacks.

Secondly, Haniyeh consistently used children as human shields and as military targets.

The total number of children misused by Hamas since 2016 currently stands at 17,000.

Haniyeh is also charged with widescale and consistent use of torture and illegal killing, carried out by Hamas' internal security forces in Gaza.

JIJ Attorney Uri Morad, who submitted the request, said the testimonies collected have received praise from representatives of the ICC's department of information and research.

"The entire process was very efficient and organized, and we felt like we had the trust of those receiving the request," he said. "I believe that this suit, which the Jerusalem Institute for Justice has submitted, will be dealt with fairly and without bias."