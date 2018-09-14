Incendiary balloons land in playground

Police units on Friday responded to a number of suspicious balloons that were found in the city of Kiryat Gat in southern Israel.

The balloons, believed to be incendiary and sent into Israeli territory by Gazan terrorists, landed in a playground.

Expert police sappers arrived at the scene and safely neutralized the threat, preventing further danger to the public.

No one was injured.

"Police are continuing to take security measures in the south, and we will respond to any further incidents," a spokesperson said.